80-year-old woman attacked by rabid bobcat while gardening

SUNAPEE, N.H. — An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fended off a rabid bobcat Sunday night, WTAE reported.

Elsie Dabrowski was bitten on her face, arm and back after the animal attacked her while she was gardening. She needed 50 stitches.

“It’s still hard to believe,” she told WTAE. “This little thing just came and attacked me, but he was strong. He was really strong.”

Dabrowski said she began beating the animal with a sickle, but it wouldn’t let go.

Then, her dogs came out and chased the bobcat away.

Dabrowski’s son, who lives nearby, heard his mother screaming and came over and shot the bobcat with his shotgun.

Authorities removed the bobcat the state lab confirmed Monday that it had rabies.

Dabrowski will need a series of rabies shots.

