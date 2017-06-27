× 2 killed in head-on wreck in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Alamance County early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Troopers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a fatal wreck on I-40 westbound. They say a vehicle was initially traveling west on I-40 but pulled to the right shoulder and made a U-turn and started traveling eastbound in the westbound travel lane.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Michael Lamm, then hit 22-year-old Destiny Lajoy Jones head-on.

Both people died as a result of their injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not suspected to be a factor.