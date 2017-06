× Teenager drowns at Greensboro apartment complex swimming pool

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A teenager drowned at a Greensboro apartment complex swimming pool on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2:08 p.m. at 2005 W. Cone Blvd., according to police.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other details were immediately available.