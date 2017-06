HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. — A 19-year-old died Friday night after falling from a third-story balcony in Holden Beach.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. from a building on Sand Dune Lane, according to Star News. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Holden Beach police said in a news release that they do not suspect foul play but an investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

19-year-old dies after falling off third story balcony in Holden Beach. MORE >>> https://t.co/9MjoWTDn5Q pic.twitter.com/ifG73uSQDV — WECT News (@wectnews) June 25, 2017