Students get hands-on with STEM camp at HPU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- This is one summer camp that you might say opens the door to a realm of possibilities.

At the summer STEM camp at High Point University, kids do forensics, biology, chemistry and more.

Every lesson is designed to be hands-on and to keep the students' attention.

Designed for third - through six-grade students, the organizers hope it will keep their interest going into middle and high school.

One lesson teaches students about the chemical reaction that takes place with rock salt and ice. But of course, the ultimate test comes with their taste buds as the concoction tastes like ice cream!