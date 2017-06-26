Son of former Atlanta Braves player on life support after getting hit in face by baseball

ATLANTA — The 15-year-old son of a former Atlanta Braves player is on life support after he was hit in the face by a baseball last weekend.

Jason Lockhart, son of infielder Keith Lockhart, was playing in a baseball tournament in South Carolina on June 17 when the catcher threw a ball back to the pitcher as Jason was crossing the plate and it hit him in the face, WXIA reports.

The ball broke his nose and Jason received stitches.

Thanks so much for all the outpouring prayers & support for Jay. It's been rough, a few surgeries but we're confident he's going to be ok. — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) June 24, 2017

Last Monday, he was at the doctor’s office and his nose began to bleed. When it wouldn’t stop, he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and a CT scan showed there was a tear inside his nose.

I don't think y'all understand how much of a champion this child is 💛 pic.twitter.com/TaGn7XPFq5 — syds (@SydneyLockhart) June 21, 2017

On Tuesday, Jason had surgery and the next day, doctors discovered there was an artery cut by the fracture, according to FOX 5. By Friday, he was put on life support and sedated in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Jason underwent endovascular embolization surgery on Sunday so that doctors could determine where the bleeding is coming from.