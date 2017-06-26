× NC school resource officer charged with multiple sex crimes

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina school resource officer has been charged with multiple sexual offenses with a minor, WTVD reports.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that Deputy Chris Kelly has been charged by the Durham County District Attorney’s office with:

Statutory sex offense with a child

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Indecent liberties with a child

Sex acts with a student

Second-degree kidnapping

Kelly, who had previously been under an internal investigation, was let go by the sheriff’s office on April 28. He was arrested on Monday.

The Durham County Public School System said Kelly worked at Hillside High School in Durham as a resource officer and did off-duty work as a contracted officer at Northern High School.

“When one of our own is accused of abusing the trust we work hard to earn, it is both disheartening and devastating to all involved,” said Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews. “Our thoughts are with the family at the center of this ongoing investigation.”