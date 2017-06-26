Couple found after wedding photos discovered on flash drive at NC thrift store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman found the couple portrayed in wedding pictures that she found on a flash drive she bought at a local thrift store.

Kathy Feaster said she bought the drive at the Community Thrift Store in Charlotte to clean up her computer, according to WSOC. When she popped it into the computer, someone’s wedding photos came up.

“I was like, ‘OMG, these are somebody’s wedding pictures,'” Feaster said.

On Sunday, Feaster said she was able to find the couple, who now lives in Virginia and are expecting their first child.

The flash drive held all the special moments from the couple’s big day: walking down the aisle, sharing the first kiss as husband and wife and cutting the cake.

She shared the pictures last week, hoping to find the couple and to be able to get the pictures back to them. The photos appear to have been taken between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 7, 2014.

“My most prized possession is my wedding pictures, and I just know that this couple would want theirs,” she told WSOC. “Those are like things you show to your children, they show it to their children, their children, it just goes down the line, so I just wanted to make sure the couple got those pictures back.”