Man shot in leg near Winston-Salem community center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Rupert Bell Park in Winston-Salem late Sunday evening, according to a press release.
At about 9 p.m., police received a call that a man with a gun was seen at the park at 1501 Mount Zion Place. As officers responded, more calls came in that multiple shots had been fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found Dezmond Ramon Grooms lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
Grooms was receiving medical care for his injuries. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
36.099860 -80.244216