Man buys a billboard to deliver a giant message about Donald Trump and the media

Trump supporter buys billboard hitting ABC News over coverage of Russia investigation https://t.co/BpNNkHpouA pic.twitter.com/i5Jmpn5iXF — The Hill (@thehill) June 23, 2017

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas man is using a billboard to denounced ABC news for what he considers media bias against President Donald Trump.

SBG San Antonio reported that Kyle Courtney recently paid for a billboard at I-10 and Buckskin Drive in San Antonio.

The billboard reads, “ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.”

Courtney also released a statement to the TV station saying that ABC News has “lost touch with America” and they “don’t represent our voice anymore.”

“They are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump,” the statement read, in part. “Our democracy is at stake when a major political party and the media are in bed together.”

The billboard went up last week and will remain up for about two months, according to SBG San Antonio.