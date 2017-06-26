Man accused of stabbing elderly parents over lack of air conditioner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A New Mexico man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of an air conditioner in their home.

Documents say Robert Generosa got angry when there was no air conditioning in their family home, KOAT reports. He started waving a knife in the air and eventually held it up to his elderly parents' faces and shouted he would stab them.

He cut his father's face several times and hit him on the top of his head with the knife handle.

The father said that he and his wife were shaken by the attack, the station reports. His face was covered with a large bandage where he was struck.

The man said his son suffered a mental episode that night.

The street was blocked off with police and SWAT units for several hours and the standoff lasted until around 3 a.m.

Generosa is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.