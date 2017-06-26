Image released of ‘person of interest’ in fatal Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released an image of a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in Greensboro.

The unnamed man is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Dallas McClure, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers found the victim after responding to 2309 Phillips Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Sunday in reference to the shooting. McClure was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.