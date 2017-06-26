Horrifying video shows tourist boat sinking in minutes

ANTIOQUIA, Colombia — Rescuers are combing the waters of a reservoir in northwest Colombia after a tourist boat carrying 150 people sank, according to Colombian authorities.

Six people have died, 16 are missing and about 133 people have been rescued, according to the Washington Post.

The boat sank Sunday near the popular tourist town of Guatape, roughly 45 km (28 miles) east of Medellin, one of Colombia’s biggest cities.

Video on social media shows the multitiered tour boat tilt from one side to the other before the lower deck submerges.

“We saw things that were flying off the boat,” a survivor told the BBC. “I think in just 20 seconds the boat had sunk, leaving only the upper deck visible, so everything went very fast.”

Lorena Salazar, a survivor of the incident, told CNN affiliate CableNoticias that there were no life vests on board the tourist vessel.

The Colombian Air Force said it deployed a helicopter to help with the rescue operation.

133 personas rescatadas con vida, 16 desaparecidos y 6 fallecidos es el saldo que deja hasta ahora emergencia por naufragio en #Guatapé pic.twitter.com/tvs7dlEsyr — UNGRD (@UNGRD) June 26, 2017