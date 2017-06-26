Hiker chased by gator while trying to snap photo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man who strayed from a group of hikers to capture a better picture was chased by an alligator and almost bitten.

The hiker left the group to snap a better picture when he invaded on the mother gator’s space, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Ben Boukari Jr. posted a terrifying video of the encounter on Facebook on June 17.

The post read, “Angry mama gator defends babies at La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie in Gainesville. Guy is way too close! Everyone else around this video is on a boardwalk above the gator in a safe location. This gentleman was trying to get a little closer for pics.”

The man first sets up his tripod and attempts to reach into his backpack when the gator lunges at him. A couple minutes later, he again attempts to grab his bag — and the mother alligator lunged once more. Luckily, he was able to get away safely.