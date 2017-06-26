× ‘He was a genuine guy’: 22-year-old dies after falling 70 feet from North Carolina waterfall

OLD FORT, N.C. — A 22-year-old man died after a falling about 70 feet from a waterfall in North Carolina over the weekend.

Friends and a former employer confirm to WLOS that Adam Music died Saturday evening, leaving behind his 8-month-old son, Daxton.

Music had been hiking with his girlfriend and best friend, and the three had hiked to the upper portion of Catawba Falls, where Music had slipped– but regained his footing.

Family members say the three were sitting down, talking about dinner plans and had decided to leave. When they stood up and turned around, Music had fallen.

Rescue crews extricated Music from Upper Catawba Falls around 7:30 p.m. and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“He was a genuine guy,” said friend Don McMinn. “Always had a smile on his face. You couldn’t bring him down.”