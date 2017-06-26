Gov. Roy Cooper will veto $23 billion budget

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the Republican-controlled General Assembly’s budget agreement, WTVD reports.

The Democratic governor said the $23 billion budget agreement “doesn’t come close” to what he envisioned, and criticized “dishonest budget gimmicks.”

"Because this budget shortchanges the needs of our growing state and has the wrong priorities, I will veto it." – Governor Roy Cooper pic.twitter.com/LdmaEigBBC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 26, 2017

The two-year deal gives raises to teachers, state employees and retirees next year, but puts off income tax breaks until 2019.

Republicans say tax cuts would put more money in people’s pockets. The budget includes reducing the personal income tax rate from almost 5.5 percent to 5.25 percent. And the corporate income tax rate would lower from 3 percent to 2.5 percent.

Last week, Senate and House leaders unveiled details of the spending plan and urged Cooper to sign the measure, but the Democratic governor’s office has signaled that a veto could be on the horizon, with the governor calling the budget “fiscally irresponsible.”

MORE from @NC_Governor: @NCGOP budget "doesn't come close" to what he envisioned, criticized "dishonest budget gimmicks." pic.twitter.com/lg4b6bMV47 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) June 26, 2017