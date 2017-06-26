× Firefighter accused of attacking man who wouldn’t give him a cigarette

Ramrod Key, Fla. — A Florida firefighter is accused of attacking a man who refused to give him a cigarette.

Deputies responded to reports of a fight around 9 p.m. at a local bar in Ramrod Key, according to the Miami Herald. Upon arrival, they found a man with injuries to his face.

The man said that Dustin Hunt attacked him after he refused to give him a cigarette. Hunt denied the claim and said the other man attacked him, but witnesses said Hunt started the fight.

Hunt was arrested on battery charges and taken to jail.

“I was made aware of the situation and will further investigate the circumstances,” said Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan. “I am disappointed. We hold our firefighters to a higher standard and this type of behavior is not tolerated. There will be consequences.”