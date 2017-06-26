× Woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her current boyfriend in head before killing himself

SEATAC, Wash. — A woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up at her house Saturday night and shot her current boyfriend before killing himself.

Deputies went to the home around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting, KOMO reports. Upon arrival, they learned that the 34-year-old ex-boyfriend of the woman who lives at the home showed up and started an argument with her 29-year-old boyfriend, who was visiting.

In the midst of the argument, the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the current boyfriend in the head. The 34-year-old then shot and killed himself.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

