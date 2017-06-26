Bennett College’s Summer Entrepreneurship Institute prepares young women for ever-changing marketplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Bennett College’s Summer Entrepreneurship Institute is preparing young women for an ever-changing marketplace.

For 10 days, young women who are rising high school juniors and seniors learn what it takes to turn a business idea into a brand.

“There’s the stigma of I have left the labor market, the economy, so now I have to start a business. It should be the mindset of this is something that I can do while I am working in corporate America,” program leader Sasha Blalock said.

Students come up with a business concept and are responsible for researching the target audience, competitors, marketing needs and other relevant information to develop a business plan.

“A really big part of making a business plan is marketing. I did not know that,” Jya Frazier said.

Frazier created a business plan for a pediatric practice that specializes in alternative medicine.

Tanai Freeman was able to grasp a better understanding of her business concept’s financial needs.

Her business model is for a company that designs clothes based on the client’s personality traits.

“I create a wardrobe for each season,” she said.

“I’m going to need to have investors, people giving me money to start my app.”

At the end of the program, the girls will visit the offices of Lincoln Financial Group in Greensboro to pitch their ideas.

“Even if this is something that you can’t start tomorrow, or you’re not able to start tomorrow, you never know where this information and this mindset will take you,” Blalock said.