A new owner is stepping in to buy Lake Jeanette in Greensboro, some community members worried

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A new owner is stepping in to buy Lake Jeanette in Greensboro, and people who live there are worried about what the sale will mean for the community.

The man-made body of water with five miles of shoreline is a favorite for those who love to boat and fish, and the neighborhoods and homes surrounding the lake are some of the city's most desirable places.

Lake Jeanette was built in 1940 by Cone Mills, which is now the international textile group.

Now, the pending sale of the lake to a third party has a lot of people concerned.

More than 200 people showed up to an informational meeting Monday night, asking questions about the sale and what's next.

But they didn't get a lot of answers, because the sale isn't final, and the homeowner's association hasn't see the sale contract.

Community members told FOX8 they bought homes at Lake Jeanette because it's a peaceful, private community.

The buyer, J.W. Dellinger, says it's considering allowing big changes, including upping the lake speed limit, allowing swimming in the lake, building a sandy beach and letting property owners build docks and hold their boats there.

People say some of them sound like good ideas, but they're worried about one major sticking point.

"Being open to the public, 'cause we didn't buy the property with it being open to the public," said Kerry Foster, who lives on the lake. "When we purchased the property, we understood that this was a community, and the only people that had access to it were people within the community."

The sale could go through as early as this summer.