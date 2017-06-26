× A magical thing happens when you type ‘Harry Potter’ into Facebook today

Can you believe the beloved Harry Potter series is 20 years old?

And Facebook is celebrating.

The social network is offering a magical tribute whenever you share a status update including “Harry Potter.”

It also works if you type any one of the houses in Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

All will appear with a unique color and reveal a little surprise when a Facebook users clicks on any of the words.