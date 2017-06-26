4-year-old expected to be okay after hit-and-run with truck in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Malcolm Adams has the moment where a truck hit his 4-year-old nephew burned in his mind.

“I seen the truck coming up the street, and I was yelling for him to stop, but he never stopped,” Adams said. “It takes a cold person to do something like that. It makes you wonder like what would you do if it was your child?”

Adams says his nephew was riding his bike outside their home on Wesley Drive Sunday when it happened. Police say the child wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“The guy backed up, he just kept going, he left,” he said.

Adams got in the car and chased after the driver, trying to get any information that would help police.

“Luckily there were a lot of folks out and we've developed a lot of information about who that driver is,” said Lieutenant Pete Abernethy with the High Point Police Department.

Police have a suspect and are close to an arrest. In this case, the hit-and-run is a felony.

“Always, the better thing to do is stick around and wait for police to respond,” Lt. Abernethy said.

Meanwhile, 4-year-old Matthew Drawthorn is recovering at Brenner Children’s Hospital. He has road rash and minor bleeding in the brain, which doctors are monitoring.

His mother says he is expected to be okay, and they hope to bring him home soon.

“He's pulling through, he's doing better now,” Adams said. “He's doing very good today.”

Adams says Drawthorn is a comedian and very athletic. He just hopes this accident won’t stop him from getting back on his favorite bike.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video