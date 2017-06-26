1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Greensboro, residents say ‘it’s just getting out of hand’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It's been a violent 72 hours in Greensboro, with three shootings in the past three days, two of them deadly.

Police say they don't think the shootings are connected, but the latest one happened Monday afternoon on Benjamin Benson Street.

Two men were shot and one of them died. The shooting happened in front of several people, including children.

Greensboro police say someone shot and killed a man sitting inside of a car.

Crime maps show other shootings in the area this year and neighbors are fed up with the violence in their community.

"I ain't really too much surprised but like it's just getting out of hand, you feel me?" said Sherman Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood.

He says the kids pick up on the violence more than you'd think.

"They kind of know what's going on," he said. "Like the other day I heard kids talking like, they was arguing, they was fighting, they was arguing like, no that's gunshots, that's fireworks. No that's gunshots. So they're getting pretty used to it."

Seven-year-old Tiquarius Roseboro saw the suspect fire the gun.

"He started shooting. I called my mom so he could open the door for me, and I went in the house and that's when, that's when the police came," he said.

Another woman said this shooting was the last straw and she plans to move.

Neighbors say they don't know how to step in to curb the violence, especially when it's happening right in front of their kids.

"It makes me feel real bad," Johnson said. "I wish I could do more to change it."

Police have not named a suspect in this shooting.

This is Greensboro's 19th homicide this year.