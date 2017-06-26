× 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting outside a Greensboro apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident at 901 Benjamin Benson St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. in reference to gunshots being fired.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Arriving officers found one of the victims suffering an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle outside the apartment. The victim was taken to Moses Cone hospital and pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This incident marks Greensboro’s 19th homicide of the year.