Woman arrested in Jacksonville after infant body parts found in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville in connection with body parts of two infants found under a house in North Carolina, FOX30 reported.

Bridgette Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday at a motel in Baldwin. She is being charged with failure to report a death after police found body parts of two infants under a house in Smithfield, North Carolina, in April 2016.

The body parts were found wrapped in towels in two separate bags under the home. A resident found the bags when he was running a cable under the home.

Smith has waived her extradition and will voluntarily return to North Carolina.

No other information was available.

#Jacksonville woman arrested after infant body parts found under home in North Carolina https://t.co/kWUwIwFQy9 pic.twitter.com/EZsza9puio — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 23, 2017