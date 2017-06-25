Woman arrested in Jacksonville after infant body parts found in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville in connection with body parts of two infants found under a house in North Carolina, FOX30 reported.
Bridgette Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday at a motel in Baldwin. She is being charged with failure to report a death after police found body parts of two infants under a house in Smithfield, North Carolina, in April 2016.
The body parts were found wrapped in towels in two separate bags under the home. A resident found the bags when he was running a cable under the home.
Smith has waived her extradition and will voluntarily return to North Carolina.
No other information was available.
