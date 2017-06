× Victim has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating after a victim sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting.

Officers found the victim after responding to the incident at 2309 Phillips Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.