Trump supporters stage ‘sit-in’ at NC Starbucks after woman claims she was mocked for wearing Trump shirt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 40 Donald Trump supporters staged a “sit in” at a North Carolina Starbucks where a woman claims she was bullied for wearing a Trump T-shirt.

WJZY reported that the group wanted to support Kayla Hart, who claims she was bullied at one of the chain’s locations in the Charlotte neighborhood of Dilworth.

“They shouted out ‘build a wall’ and shoved a drink at me and then all the baristas in the back started cracking up laughing,” Hart told WJZY earlier this month.

She also said the words “Build a Wall” were printed on her receipt.

The group peacefully entered the Starbucks, bought coffee and told management that they deserve respect.

“At all costs, we have to rise above any opposition or anybody that treats us poorly,” said Sean Kilbane, a Trump supporter.

Starbucks had already apologized for the incident, saying that the company failed to meet the customer’s expectations.

“This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visit our stores,” a statement emailed to WJZY read, in part. “We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future.”