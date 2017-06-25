Runaway jury: In Guilford County, many called for duty don’t always show
GREENSBORO, N.C — If you flip through your mail and find that you are one of the 5,365 people picked to serve on a jury in August, think twice before ignoring it.
“We can’t function without jurors,” said Craig Turner, Guilford County’s trial court coordinator. “The public can’t be served if we can’t administer courts the way it was supposed to run.”
During jury selections, moans and groans are audible. Some curse under their breath. Others offer reasons why they shouldn’t be picked.
Last year, that was 5,516 of the 48,987 people summoned in Guilford County.
