× Police investigating armed robberies at 2 Greensboro stores

The first robbery happened at 8:10 p.m. at the Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville St.

Police were told that an armed male displayed what looked to be a black handgun, and demanded cash. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled in a blue Honda van and was last seen on Lees Chapel Road going toward North Church Street.

At 10:47 p.m., officers responded to the Family Fare on 2750 N. Church St. A man entered the business with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen leaving in a black SUV.