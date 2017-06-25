× North Carolina teenager found alive, reunited with family more than year after disappearing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hailey Burns, who had been missing for the past year from her Charlotte home, was found alive and is with her family at an undisclosed location in Georgia, according to WSOC.

A special agent in Charlotte learned of information that led them to Burns, now 17, at a home in Duluth, Georgia, where she was found overnight.

Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing a number of state charges, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into Burns’ disappearance and will be working closely with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Burns had last been seen at her home on Baldwin Drive at 12:30 a.m. on May 23, 2016.