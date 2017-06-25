Mother, daughter brutally attacked over cold chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAXLEY, Ga. – Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on video beating up a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter over cold chicken.

Jeanette Norris' nose was broken over what started out as a complaint about food.

Norris says two customers at her Quik Chik stand on Thursday complained their food was cold.

After a few minutes back and forth, Norris says she refunded their money.

"She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both, started cussing and beating on the window,” Norris said.

Norris came outside to tell them police were on the way, when the woman started punching and slapping her in the face.

What Norris couldn't see as she staggered back inside was her daughter getting out of the truck to help.

"One of my employees yelled, 'He's got her. He's got her.' And that's when I realized he had hit her. Who does that?” Norris said. “Who punches a child like she's a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail!"

Even veteran officers like Baxley's police chief say they've never seen an unprovoked attack like this.

"The camera surveillance footage that we put out tells it all! That's just brutality,” Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey.

The suspects in the case - Eric and Latasha Smith - face several felony warrants.

Chief Godfrey says they've been flooded by tips from WTOC viewers who recognize the two, something that makes the Norris' grateful.

"You hear the old saying, ‘people don't want to get involved,’ they got involved,” the police chief said.

"Between Facebook, social media, and you guys at WTOC, it has been amazing the response we've had from people,” Norris said.

Police say the suspect could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac Deville with Georgia license plates.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know where the suspects are to call police.