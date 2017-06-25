× Man dies after shooting in Greensboro, incident investigated as homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating the homicide of a man who was shot and killed in Greensboro.

Dallas McClure, 23, died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital on Sunday, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers found the victim after responding to 2309 Phillips Avenue at 1:17 p.m. Sunday in reference to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.