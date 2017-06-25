× Home invasion suspect shot, killed by neighbor in Forsyth County

LEWISVILLE, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into a home in Lewisville and assaulting a man inside was shot and killed by the victim’s neighbor.

Forsyth County deputies responded to the incident in the 7200 block of Grainland Drive in Lewisville shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found the suspect in the front yard of the home with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and the suspect was pronounced dead.

The victims inside the home told deputies that several men broke into the home, assaulted a man and tried stealing items.

A neighbor fired a shot from an assault rifle in the direction of the suspect, according to deputies.

Deputies said officers found a handgun and stolen items next to the dead suspect.

The sheriff’s office is not currently releasing the names of the victims or suspects involved. No charges have been filed against the neighbor.

Anyone with any information can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or (336) 727-2800.