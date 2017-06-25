× High Point police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police in High Point are looking for a man accused of hitting a 4-year-old boy with a pick-up truck and then leaving the scene.

The High Point Enterprise reported that police responded to the incident at about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Wesley Street.

The family told police that a man driving a pickup truck hit their 4-year-old boy in front of a home and then left the scene.

Emergency workers took the boy to a hospital to be treated for road rash on various body parts, according to the paper.

Police said the child was crying, but there wasn’t any obvious broken bones or internal bleeding.

Family members said the suspect was a black male driving a black or dark-colored Chevrolet pick-up, or similar truck with rims on it.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword “CASHTIPS.” Callers can remains anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.