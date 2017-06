Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELEWS CREEK N.C. – Crews are searching for a missing person at Piney Bluff landing at Belews Creek.

Forsyth County emergency workers and the Belews Creek Fire Department are on the scene of the incident, which was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

A large law enforcement and EMS presence is on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Developing…

Search for missing person in Belew's Creek. Call came in at 1:30. Large law enforcement presence. Very emotional crowd waiting on answers pic.twitter.com/meWL3chQdb — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) June 25, 2017

Large first responder presence and Rescue boats being brought into the Belews Creek area of Forsyth County. Working on more details @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/GceQg3m7rJ — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) June 25, 2017