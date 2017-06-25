× Authorities identify man who drowned at Belews Lake on Sunday

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Belews Lake on Sunday.

Tyrell Da’ Quan Smith, 19, of Walkertown, has been identified as the victim, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Crews were called to the 8600 block of Belews Creek Road in reference to a possible drowning at Belews Lake at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue divers recovered the body of the victim at about 4:20 p.m. Investigators said the incident appears to be an accidental drowning.

Rescue teams from Belews Creek Fire Department, Lewisville Fire Department, Stokes/Rockingham Rescue, Madison/Rockingham Rescue and Forsyth County Emergency Services were on the scene.

The body of the victim has been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy.