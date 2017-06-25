× Alamance County man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s father

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he stabbed his girlfriend’s father multiple times, according to a news release.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 7500 Walking Stick Lane in reference to an assault where the victim had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was identified as Thomas James Wood Sr. The victim was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was identified as Jeremey Lucas. He is reportedly involved in a relationship with Wood’s daughter.

Lucas was reported to have stabbed Wood multiple times in the stomach area and then again in the throat during an argument.

Lucas then left the residence but was located in the neighborhood by responding deputies.

He was arrested and charged by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is in jail under a $500,000 secured bond. He has an initial court date of June 26.