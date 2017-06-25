Video shows 14-year-old girl falling from ride at Six Flags Great Escape

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. – A 14-year-old girl fell from the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape Saturday evening, News10 reported.

Witnesses saw the girl hanging from a chair by just her arms and head, from a slow-moving chair ride that goes through the park.

The operator brought the ride to a stop after learning that a rider was in distress.

Some bystanders got together and told the girl they could catch her and to wiggle loose.

Police say the girl fell from the car, hitting a tree branch on her way down, and landed in the crowd of guests and employees gathered underneath.

They were able to catch her.

The girl was taken to the hospital. She did not suffer any serious injuries.