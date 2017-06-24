× Vacationing family finds alligator in North Carolina surf

OAK ISLAND, N.C. – A Charlotte family vacationing in Oak Island spotted an alligator in the surf while playing on the beach.

WWAY reported that Kelly Edwards’ family comes to Oak Island every summer and was joined by a 4-foot alligator earlier this week.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said incidents such as this are not uncommon.

The commission said it usually get reports of eight to 10 alligators on the coast each year. The animals come from the canals along the beach, usually looking for food or trying to avoid their primary predators like larger alligators.

Police in Oak Island have since relocated the alligator to a safe space. Officers said this was the fourth call this year about alligators near the ocean.