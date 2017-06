× More than 1,200 people in Guilford County without power

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – More than 1,200 people in Guilford County are without power, according to Duke Energy.

The outages have been reported in 16 locations including the Lake Jeanette and North Hills areas of Greensboro.

The outages were first reported at about 4:23 p.m. Saturday and are expected to be restored by about 10:30 p.m.