Man claims he was shot, injured while driving in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man said he was shot and injured while driving in Greensboro, according to police.

Police responded to the Hungry Howie’s Pizza on 5710 W. Gate City Boulevard at about 12:43 a.m. Saturday in reference to the shooting.

The victim said he was shot while driving in the area, Greensboro police said in a press release.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries by emergency workers.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.