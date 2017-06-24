× Kids die after mom leaves them in hot car to teach them a lesson, police say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas – Two toddlers died after being left in a hot car by their mother who said she left them there to teach them a lesson.

WFAA reported that Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, faces charges of first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

It happened May 26 in Parker County when the mother found her children playing inside the car, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect allegedly told her children, 16-month-old Cavanaugh Ramirez and 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez, to get out of the car and they refused. So she shut the door to teach them a lesson, according to deputies.

Deputies said the mother then went inside her home, smoked marijuana and fell asleep for several hours.

Investigators said she has changed her story multiple times, including once where she broke a car window to make the incident look like an accident.