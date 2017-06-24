Crash involved injuries reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Authorities are investigating a wreck in Greensboro that temporarily shut down a portion of Randleman Road on Saturday.

All southbound lanes of Randleman Road between West Meadowview Road and Interstate 40 had been closed on Saturday afternoon, but have since reopened.

Police described the incident as a two-vehicle crash involving injuries.

Police have not released details about the circumstances of the crash, the names of the people involved or the extent of the injuries.