GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 eastbound and Interstate 85 northbound has brought traffic to a standstill.

The crash is between Mount Hope Church Road and Rock Creek Dairy Road -- that's exits 133 and 135.

Highway patrol said officers arrived on scene just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said there are injuries, but have not said how bad they are or how many people are hurt.