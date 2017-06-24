× 3 people shot, injured at home in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after three people were shot and injured at a Greensboro home, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers were called to the home at 1208 Randolph Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in reference to the shooting.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said two other victims walked into a local hospital, one suffering non-life-threatening injuries and the other suffering life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.