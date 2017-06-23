× Woman bites employee while trying to steal stripper pole

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An employee at an Arkansas Spencer’s was bitten while trying to stop a woman from stealing a stripper pole.

The woman initially tried to return an item for cash but quickly became frustrated, KTHV reports. She then attempted to exchange her item with a stripper pole, which the employee said was more expensive than the original item.

That’s when she tried to leave the store with a stripper pole but was chased by an employee, who was bitten on the right arm during the struggle.

The stripper pole is valued at $40, according to Arkansas Online. The employee had swelling on her arm but refused medical treatment.