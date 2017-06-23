Winston-Salem man dies after car crashes into tree
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was killed when his car struck a tree Friday morning, according to a press release.
Frederick Johnson Walters, 42, was driving south on University Parkway when he lost control of his BMW sedan and drove off the road, hitting a tree in the center median.
Waters was trapped inside the car and had to be cut out by a crew from the Winston-Salem Fire Department. He was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
36.099860 -80.244216