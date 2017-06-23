Surry County deputies arrest multiple people in meth trafficking operation

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Surry County have arrested multiple people in connection to a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization.

A joint drug investigation nicknamed “Operation Rolling Thunder” has resulted in federal arrest warrants of 24 people in the Surry County and the Twin County, Virginia area for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

The operation is the result of a multi-year multi-jurisdiction investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The following people were arrested earlier this week and charged with conspiring to distribute meth:

Sanson P. Rodriguez, Lexington, NC;

Amy Hoyt, Mount Airy, N.C.;

Grandy Nester, Mount Airy, N.C.;

Amber “Rose” Bilyeu, Dugspur/Cana, VA;

Karen Hawks, Lowgap, N.C.;

Walter “Butch” Sexton, Galax, VA;

Larry Sellers, Fries, VA;

Brittany Cochran, Fries, VA;

Timothy Bowman, Ararat, VA;

Annette Freeman, Hillsville, VA;

Brad Hunley, Hillsville, VA;

Shawanna Phipps, Elk Creek, VA;

Brian Graff, Independence, VA;

Riley Alley, Galax, VA;

Calvin Jermaine Maxwell, Galax, VA;

David Norman, Galax, VA;

Lalena Long, Meadows of Dan, VA;

Jonathan Choate, Independence, VA;

Kevin Humphries, Cana, VA;

Jackie Christopher Parsons, Independence, VA;

Jessalyn Jones, Independence, VA;

Vicky Grose, address unknown;

Stacey Jerome Sawyers, Fries, VA; and

Travis Brian Anders, Elk Creek, VA