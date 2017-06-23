Steve Scalise out of ICU after shooting at congressional baseball practice

Posted 1:36 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, June 23, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a press conference after a closed meeting with fellow Republicans, on Capitol Hill, July 28, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House plans to move on Wednesday to extend highway and transit programs for three months. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is out of the intensive care unit after he underwent surgery for injuries sustained in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice on June 14, according to Fox News.

Scalise, a staff member, and at least two Capitol Hill police agents were shot at the practice. Scalise was standing near second base when he was shot in the hip.

The shooting suspect, identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, died from his injuries.

He remains in fair condition.