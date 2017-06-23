× Steve Scalise out of ICU after shooting at congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is out of the intensive care unit after he underwent surgery for injuries sustained in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice on June 14, according to Fox News.

Scalise, a staff member, and at least two Capitol Hill police agents were shot at the practice. Scalise was standing near second base when he was shot in the hip.

The shooting suspect, identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, died from his injuries.

He remains in fair condition.

News Alert: @SteveScalise is out of intensive care, remains in fair condition. pic.twitter.com/mpb8YoEjCX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2017

JUST IN: Rep. Steve Scalise is out of ICU after sustaining serious injuries during Alexandria shooting, NBC News confirms. — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 23, 2017