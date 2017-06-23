Police searching for 2 in connection with Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting in Thomasville Thursday night, according to a press release.
Joe Richardson III, 28, and Bradley Barnes, 25, are wanted after officers responded to 402 James Avenue around 5:17 p.m. and found a man shot in the face.
The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in serious condition.
If anyone knows of the men’s whereabouts, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 336-476-8477.
35.882637 -80.081988